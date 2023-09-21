H&M Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets being recalled

For anyone who has H&M's 'Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets,' take them off now.

They're being recalled because of high levels of lead that could cause lead poisoning.

Those levels higher than the federal standard.

If you have this, contact H&M to return the product in a prepaid mailer for a full refund.

