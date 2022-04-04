Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Hitchcock officer in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - A suspect was wounded in a shooting involving a Hitchcock police officer in Pasadena, officials say.
An investigation is underway Monday morning in the 3100 block of Spencer Hwy near Strawberry Road.
According to Hitchcock PD, the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.
The officer was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.