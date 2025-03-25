Hitchcock ISD providing free Narcan on all campuses, school buses

The Brief Hitchcock ISD says they’re the first school district to provide Narcan through a free vending machine. The district has the opioid reversal drug inside all campuses and school buses. The Narcan was provided through the Gulf Coast Outreach Services.



Fentanyl poisoning continues to be a growing problem in the state of Texas, and Hitchcock ISD hopes to be a part of the solution by providing free Narcan to students and staff.

There are multiple locations where students at Hitchcock ISD can readily access Narcan. That’s on every single campus and every single bus. There’s even a free vending machine at Hitchcock High School.

Benefits of free, accessible Narcan

What they're saying:

"The fentanyl epidemic is real. It’s something that we face every day, and the best thing to do is get ahead of things like that," said Hitchcock ISD superintendent Patrick Faour.

Narcan use and fentanyl deaths on the rise

The rates of Narcan use across the state continues to grow every year, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Overdose deaths are also on the rise.

By the numbers:

The most recent data shows a more than 70% increase between 2019 and 2023. That’s more than 5,000 deaths across Texas for the year.

Galveston County organization’s mission

All of Hitchcock ISD’s Narcan was provided through the Gulf Coast Outreach Services, who have made it their mission to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

What they're saying:

"Galveston County, specifically, in the last four years, 2021-2024, because of the work we’ve done, we have had a 50% decline. I mean, 50% decline in those years is miraculous," says founder Les McColgin.