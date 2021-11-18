HISD reassigns employees after Madison High School students walk out over alleged sexual misconduct



Houston ISD has temporarily assigned some employees at James Madison High School Thursday pending an investigation about inappropriate misconduct. This came after students walked out of campus to protest.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The protest was initiated after an audio recording of an explicitly sexual conversation between alleged school employees circulated on social media.

"The principal knew about this and she didn’t say anything about it or speak of it. But now it got exposed and everyone knows," said Roy Alvarado, a sophomore at Madison HS.

"The comments that they were making were totally inappropriate, not just towards students, but towards administrators and teachers as well," added Gerry Monroe, an activist. "So this has been going on. The principal had knowledge of this a couple of weeks ago, she did nothing about it."

MORE HOUSTON ISD COVERAGE

In a statement, HISD shared the following:

"The Houston Independent School District has reviewed the recording that is circulating on social media. HISD is investigating this incident and has temporarily reassigned the employees pending the outcome of the investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will take appropriate action to ensure all of our students have access to a safe learning environment."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

An HISD spokesperson clarified that a temporary reassignment means the employees are performing duties away from the school’s campus. However, the district did not specify exactly how many employees have been moved.