HISD, Katy, among several school districts prepping for first day of classes
HOUSTON - Several Houston area school districts are preparing for their first day of classes on September 8th.
For Houston Independent School District, classes will begin online Tuesday because of the pandemic.“We’re not getting school supplies today,” said Pamela Parker an HISD parent. “Don’t need them.”
HISD is the largest school district in Texas with more than 200,000 students. For children without a computer or internet access, HISD is offering free in-person digital learning centers.
“Virtual instruction for all students will continue for 6 weeks through October 16th, with face-to-face instruction beginning October 19th,” said Interim HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. “Anyone entering an HISD building will be screened and must wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and practice physical distancing.”
While in-person class could begin October 19th for HISD, Dr. Lathan says that could change based on local COVID-19 numbers. Virtual learning could be stressful for some students and parents. According to Parker, her daughter doesn’t have a computer for school.
“My daughter can’t get a computer so she’s working off of her phone,” said Parker. “Which is very difficult. I’m scared the kids are going to fall behind with the virtual.”
While HISD begins with virtual classes, Katy ISD plans to allow students to meet in classrooms. On Monday, we interviewed Andrew Dewey, the Executive Vice President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
“This virus is not under control,” said Dewey. “Those districts that are opting to go back in-person are quite frankly risking the health and safety of their students, staff, and their families.
Many schools beginning Tuesday in an already historic 2020.“It’s going to be rather chaotic, in more school then not,” said Dewey. “With students logging on and technology issues.
There was not a plan what to do in case of a pandemic waiting in some file cabinet. We’re figuring this out as we go along. It will get better. It will get better by the day.”
Below is a list of HISD schools and where students from those schools can attend “digital learning centers” if they qualify.
