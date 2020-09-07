HISD, Katy, among several school districts prepping for first day of classes

Several Houston area school districts are preparing for their first day of classes on September 8th.

For Houston Independent School District, classes will begin online Tuesday because of the pandemic.“We’re not getting school supplies today,” said Pamela Parker an HISD parent. “Don’t need them.”

HISD is the largest school district in Texas with more than 200,000 students. For children without a computer or internet access, HISD is offering free in-person digital learning centers.

“Virtual instruction for all students will continue for 6 weeks through October 16th, with face-to-face instruction beginning October 19th,” said Interim HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. “Anyone entering an HISD building will be screened and must wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and practice physical distancing.”

While in-person class could begin October 19th for HISD, Dr. Lathan says that could change based on local COVID-19 numbers. Virtual learning could be stressful for some students and parents. According to Parker, her daughter doesn’t have a computer for school.

“My daughter can’t get a computer so she’s working off of her phone,” said Parker. “Which is very difficult. I’m scared the kids are going to fall behind with the virtual.”

While HISD begins with virtual classes, Katy ISD plans to allow students to meet in classrooms. On Monday, we interviewed Andrew Dewey, the Executive Vice President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.

“This virus is not under control,” said Dewey. “Those districts that are opting to go back in-person are quite frankly risking the health and safety of their students, staff, and their families.

Many schools beginning Tuesday in an already historic 2020.“It’s going to be rather chaotic, in more school then not,” said Dewey. “With students logging on and technology issues.

There was not a plan what to do in case of a pandemic waiting in some file cabinet. We’re figuring this out as we go along. It will get better. It will get better by the day.”

Below is a list of HISD schools and where students from those schools can attend “digital learning centers” if they qualify.

Tijerina ES

Lantrip ES

Cage ES

Franklin ES

DeZavala ES

JP Henderson ES

Laurenzo ECC

Davila ES

Gallegos ES

Briscoe ES

Lewis Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Bonner ES

Park Place ES

Crespo ES

JR Harris ES

Holland Middle School – Digital Learning Center

Robinson ES

Port Houston ES

Whittier ES

Pugh ES

R. Martinez ES

Pleasantville ES

RP Harris ES

Carrillo ES

Oates ES

Scroggins ES

Elmore ES

Ortiz Middle School – Digital Learning Center

Southmayd ES

Sanchez ES

Foster ES

Peck ES

Thompson ES

Lockhart ES

Hartsfield ES

Blackshear ES

Patterson Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Rucker ES

North Area Digital Learning Centers

Barrick Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Moreno ES

Scarborough ES

Coop ES

Burbank Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Northline ES

Janowski ES

Burrus Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Kennedy ES

Roosevelt ES

Durkee ES

Osborne ES

Cook Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Paige ES

Atherton ES

Kashmere Gardens Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Isaacs ES

NQ Henderson ES

Lyons Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

DeChaumes ES

Garcia ES

Farias ECC

Herrera ES

Ross Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Jefferson ES

Berry ES

Shadydale Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Fonwood MS

McGowen ES

Sherman Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Eliot ES

Ketelsen ES

Looscan ES

Northwest Area Digital Learning Centers

Hogg Middle School– Digital Learning Center

Travis ES

Browning ES

Field ES

Sinclair ES

Helms ES

Love ES

Harvard ES

Memorial ES

Crockett ES

Wharton ES

Gregory Lincoln

Pershing Middle School– Digital Learning Center

Poe ES

Rice School PK-8

West University ES

MacGregor ES

Roberts ES

Twain ES

River Oaks ES

Wilson Montessori

Arabic Immersion

Smith Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Benbrook ES

Wainwright ES

Stevens ES

Durham ES

Garden Oaks

Oak Forest

South Area Digital Learning Centers

Almeda Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Petersen ES

MLK ECC

Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8

Anderson Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Gross ES

Foerster ES

Halpin ECC

Shearn ES

Bastian Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Alcott ES

Frost ES

DeAnda ES

Mitchell ES

Mading ES

Young ES

Whidby ES

Brookline Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Bellfort ECC

Kelso ES

Cornelius Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Golfcrest ES

Garden Villas ES

Grissom Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Windsor Village ES

Hobby Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Montgomery ES

Hines-Caldwell ES

Tinsley Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Parker ES

Red ES

Bell ES

Woodson PK-5 – Digital Learning Center

Codwell ES

Law ES

Reynolds ES

West Area Digital Learning Centers

Cunningham Elementary School – Digital Learning Center

Bush ES

Condit ES

Daily ES

Longfellow ES

McNamara ES

Neff ES

Piney Point ES

School at St. George Place

M White ES

Shadowbriar ES

Neff ECC

Fondren Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Elrod ES

Valley West ES

Jane Long Academy– Digital Learning Center

Ashford ES

Briargrove ES

Briarmeadow

Mandarin Immersion

TH Rogers

Bonham ES

Rodriguez Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Askew ES

Benavidez ES

Braeburn ES

Horn ES

Kolter ES

Lovett ES

Piney Point ES

Pilgrim Academy

Mistral ECC

Herod ES

Sutton Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Milne ES

E. White ES

Emerson ES

Walnut Bend ES

Achieve 180 Digital Learning Centers

Dogan Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Bruce ES

C. Martinez ES

Highland Heights Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Wesley ES

Hilliard Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Marshall ES

Seguin Elementary School– Digital Learning Center

Gregg ES

Sugar Grove Academy – Digital Learning Center (Sugar Grove Academy students only)

