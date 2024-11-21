Highway 288 shooting: Family identifies victim killed, shooting suspect charged

The Brief Gregory Elias Rodriguez, 55, is facing murder charges and multiple other charges for allegedly shooting and killing 57-year-old Frederick Nealey. According to witnesses, Rodriguez chased and shot at Nealy before leading police on a short foot chase. Nealy's family spoke to FOX 26 to share more about who their loved one was.



Charges have been filed against the 55-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man on State Highway 288. Gregory Elias Rodriguez is facing murder charges and multiple other charges for Monday’s shooting. The victim's family identified him as 57-year-old Frederick Nealey.

"He was fun. He was full of life. A great guy," said Nealey's brother and sister-in-law.

Nealey was found shot to death on State Highway 288. Witnesses said the suspect chased and shot at Nealey then led police on a brief foot chase before being arrested.

"I don’t know what the motive was. They hadn’t said anything, but he didn’t deserve that," said Alton Nealey, Fred's brother.

The man arrested and charged with Nealey’s death is 55-year-old Gregory Elias Rodriguez. Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon as a felon, and possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez has a history of aggravated robbery dating back to 1988.

"It just, it takes a coward to shoot a man in the back," said Alton Nealey.

Nealey’s family are still grieving and calling for an end to gun violence.

"I wish people would think before they pull they gun or just think before you do anything because hell or jail is a long, it’s a life sentence," said Tyrisha Brooks, Fred's sister-in-law.

"My brother, he really wasn’t no troublemaker, you know what I’m saying. He loved everybody. He had a heart of a soldier. He’ll give you the shirt off his back," said Alton Nealey.

Now, they remember him as a kind, humorous, and God-fearing man.

"He was just happy, go lucky. He was Fred. You know, he was a real funny guy. I couldn’t have ever saw him, his life ending like this," said Brooks.

"I hope the suspect gets what he deserves for killing my brother," said Alton Nealey.

Rodriguez remains in jail. A judge will set his bond on Friday.