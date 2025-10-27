Highlands fire at mobile home leaves 6 hospitalized, 2 in critical condition

The Brief Six people, including three kids, were hospitalized after their mobile home caught fire in the 900 block of Pauline Drive. Two males are in critical condition and one of them had to be taken to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight. All six suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injuries, officials report.



Six people, including three children, have been hospitalized after a mobile home fire broke out in Highlands early Monday morning.

Mobile home fire injures 6

What we know:

Just after 12:15 a.m., the Highlands Fire Department were reportedly called to the 900 block of Pauline Drive for a fire at a mobile home. Other fire rescue agencies came to the scene to help, such as Channelview FD, Crosby FD, Sheldon FD and Baytown EMS.

According to Harris County Fire Marshal Office's Brandi Dumas, two people had to be rescued when authorities got to the scene. One ended up jumping out a window. Four residents were able to escape the home.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Authorities say a mother and three kids, under 6-years-old, were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and last said to be in stable condition. The two males who were trapped inside the home were reported to be in critical condition. The older male was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, according to Dumas.

All six residents suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injuries, officials said.

Dumas states it is not believed the fire was heat related.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed what started the fire in the mobile home.