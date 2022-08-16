High-speed chase suspect dies in crash in northwest Houston, police say

A man died in a crash after losing control of the wheel during a high-speed chase in northwest Houston overnight, police say.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near TC Jester Blvd.

Police say it began around 12:43 a.m. when officers tried to pull the driver over because he was driving with his headlights turned off, so they suspected he was driving while intoxicated.

They instructed him to go into a parking lot, but instead, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to catch up to the vehicle but found it had crashed into a pole at 10500 West Montgomery after hitting a curb.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.