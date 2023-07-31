HHA offers programs to help housing voucher recipients reach goals, buy homes

If you think buying your own home seems out of reach, think again.

The Houston Housing Authority wants more people to take advantage of programs that help Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing recipients to reach their goals, which can include buying their first homes. There is even an escrow account to help them save money.

"I always wanted to buy a home, but I’m going to say I didn’t think it was probably going to be possible," said Lashundria Bell.

But the mother of two now owns her first home after once finding herself homeless for a time.

"Living with people, not being able to afford child care, loss of a job," said Bell.

She entered the 5-year HUD Family Self Sufficiency Program through the Houston Housing Authority. It helps people in the Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing Programs to reach their goals, whether it's education, job training, buying a car, or starting a business.

"In the beginning, it was to gain employment, to try not to have to utilize Medicaid, food stamps," said Bell.

Participants can open an interest bearing escrow account to save up for their goals.

"As your income increases, we put it in the bank, and you get an escrow in terms of interest with it. Once you graduate, you get all that money. I’ve had clients that graduated that had $41,000," said David Northern, CEO of the Houston Housing Authority.

Bell also entered HHA's Home Ownership Program, which prepares voucher recipients for the home buying process.

"Credit repair, making sure their credit is where it should be, having a savings, right, then just basic education on how to be a homeowner," said Northern.

Bell added her escrow money to down payment assistance that she qualified for.

"I was linked to the City of Houston, where they had a $50,000 first-time homeownership program. I also found out about LIFT (The Houston NeighborhoodLIFT Down Payment Assistance Program). They had a $15,000 home ownership program," said Bell.

Bell says she's now the first in her family to own a home and hopes her story encourages others.

"Owning this, just know you can own this," said Bell. "The sky is the limit."