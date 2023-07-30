Harris County crime: Woman arrested for reckless driving, said to be driving over 100 miles per hour

One woman is facing charges of reckless driving after being arrested last week in Harris County.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Jasmine Liccoini was charged.

Jasmine Liccoini

Officials said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Licconi's vehicle that was seen traveling over 100 miles per hour in the 10700 block of the Katy Freeway.

Bond for Liccoini was set at $100.