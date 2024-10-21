Help for people sensitive to harmful radiation from cell phones and fluorescent lights

Radiation is all around us every day, from fluorescent lights to cell phones, and now new research shows it could be causing unexplained health problems.

A company is now making clothing to help block it out for people who are sensitive to it.

Beyond cell phones, there are also cordless landlines, WiFi, laptops, antennas, and fluorescent lighting: the top culprits known to cause health problems for some people. We're talking about radiation from electromagnetic frequency or EMFs.

Here's how Marta Bravo realized that's what was causing her symptoms.

"For me, it was quite easy, actually, because it started with phone calls. So after talking for a while, holding my phone, my ear, my head would just get hot and hurt, and as soon as I would turn it off, it would stop, so there was this very direction reaction to phones basically," explains Marta.

"Our body's cells have small electrical charges, be it the heart, the brain, these two organs are actually impacted the most by EMF radiation," explains Devansh Sood, who is the founder of Fique.

Those symptoms can range from heart palpitations to headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, ringing in the ears and sleep problems. It's called electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome or EHS. Marta actually had to move to the mountains, to get away from EMFs.

"In the place where I lived, if somebody entered the room next to me with a phone, like I would feel the pain of that, even without seeing it. So, for people who say it's psychosomatic, it's not at all, it was a very noticeable thing," states Marta.

Sood's company developed silver-lined clothing to try to help people suffering like Marta.

"It's still in development. We have some products on sale, but we're actually looking into nanotechnology, or nano plating certain fabrics for shielding people from EMF radiation," he explains.

Marta is featured in the new awareness campaign called "The Silver Lining", about EMF radiation. She's helping spread the word that you can lessen the impacts of EMF's by turning cell phones into airplane mode at night or turning-off Wi-Fi routers at night. There are also other treatments available.

"Something that seems to work quite a bit is limbic system retraining. So, you're basically retraining your nervous system to not see this as a threat, and this seems to have some success," says Marta.

Other technology is helping.

"There's something called grounding sheets, which is bed sheets that are grounded to earth, and that sort of lowers the impacts of EMF radiation. Or there's this Faraday cage, which is sort of like a mosquito net that a person can put around their bed that blocks out EMF radiation," explains Sood.

Sood says EMF radiation affects more than people.

"This also sort of impacts birds actually migrate, migratory birds, and they have this natural GPS system as to where they go towards hibernation and these different EMF waves sort of hinder their GPS system, and they end up flying to a certain location where either it's too cold or too warm, and they end up dying," warns Sood.

He hopes new rules or other technology will catch up to help block any harmful radiation waves.

For more information on silver-lined clothing to block EMF's: https://fique.org