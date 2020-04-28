Help for Houstonians struggling to pay rent during pandemic

Houstonians struggling to pay their rent during this pandemic may be receiving more help soon from the city.

During a coronavirus Townhall Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he’s working a rental assistance program to present to city council this week.

The Mayor’s announcement comes after the Texas Supreme Court extended the freeze on eviction hearings from April 30 to May 18.

MORE: Texas Supreme Court extends freeze on eviction hearings to May 18

Last Friday, state leaders including Governor Abbott announced that $11.3 million in rental assistance will now be provided to qualifying Texans

If passed, the mayor’s proposal could provide additional relief for those struggling to make ends meet.

"I'll be putting for a rental assistance program that would provide some assistance to people who are hurting directly as a result of COVID-19. And it would be specifically for those individuals who have lost their jobs or income and find themselves in a precarious situation directly because of this virus,” Mayor Turner said.

Advertisement

RELATED: What to do when you can't pay rent during COVID-19 crisis

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said they are still working on finalizing the plan, so no details or numbers are being released to at this point.

More details are expected at next week’s city council meeting.