Heights High School placed on temporary 'hold' due to possible weapon on campus

Heights High School was on "hold" mode after an anonymous report of a weapon on campus, according to campus officials in a message to parents.

Parents of the campus were sent a message stating as of 11:40 a.m., the high school was on "hold mode", which means all movement in the building while police investigate the investigation.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Students' lunch break and dismissal may be delayed, school officials say.

The incident is being investigated at this time.