Heavy truck incident blocks I-10 WB lanes at McCarty

article

Several lanes of the I-10 East Freeway have been closed for hours while crews clear an incident involving a heavy truck.

According to Houston Transtar, the incident occurred in the westbound lanes of the East Freeway near Wayside Drive around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

As of 8:30 a.m., Houston Transtar reports closures to a right lane, three center lanes and the entrance ramp.

SkyFOX aerials showed crews moving two giant spools.

Advertisement

TxDOT advises drivers to seek an alternate route.