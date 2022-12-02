Heavy truck fell over on I-610 N at Wayside, mainlanes said to closed for hours
article
HOUSTON - A heavy truck fell over on I-610 North closing all main lanes.
Texas Department of Transportation in the Houston District tweeted out that a heavy truck incident has closed all main lanes of I-610 North loop westbound at Wayside. The closure is expected to last multiple hours officials say.
Crews are reported to be on scene to help with clean up.
Officials suggest you plan ahead and seek an alternate route.