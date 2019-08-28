Heated confrontation between dog owner and animal rescue activists

A confrontation between animal rescue activists and a dog owner was caught on camera when the owner stopped the volunteers from taking her new puppies away.

It happened at a home on Ethel Street in northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Hilton-Noble and Brat Hilton told FOX 26 they drove an hour from Cleveland to perform an animal rescue after seeing a post about puppies trapped in a culvert.

Karen Gaddis who lives on the street says her dog Smooches got out of the fence around her home and had puppies in the culvert beneath her neighbor's driveway. She says she was surprised when she left her home to find her dog and two of the puppies in one of the volunteers' cars. She confronted the women before they could take Smooches and the puppies to a shelter.

