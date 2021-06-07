HCSO: Suspect fled after shooting woman during crawfish boil in east Harris Co.

article

Authorities say a suspect fled the scene after shooting a woman during a crawfish boil in east Harris County.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the 2500 block of East Wallisville Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the sheriff’s office, people were gathered for a crawfish boil when an argument occurred.

Deputies say a male suspect then shot the woman, believed to be in her mid-20s.

She was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. She was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. The sheriff’s office said a witness was detained.

Investigators were working to identify the suspect.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP