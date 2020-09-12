HCSO: Several people injured in fiery crash on Beltway 8

article

Several people were injured in a fiery crash on Beltway 8 in Northeast Harris County.

Details about the crash are limited but Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Beltway 8 at Tidwell around 8:30 p.m.

Shannon said that several people were injured, however, their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear how the vehicle caught fire during the crash.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.