HCSO: Several people injured in fiery crash on Beltway 8

Photo from the scene. (Source: Captain J. Shannon/Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Several people were injured in a fiery crash on Beltway 8 in Northeast Harris County. 

Details about the crash are limited but Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Beltway 8 at Tidwell around 8:30 p.m. 

Shannon said that several people were injured, however, their conditions are unknown. 

It's unclear how the vehicle caught fire during the crash. 

No other details have been released. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 