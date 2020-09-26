HCSO: One killed in shootout in NW Harris County

article

One person is dead after a shootout in Northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 10050 block of Bammel North Houston Road around 4:15 p.m.

Investigators said multiple subjects engaged in a shootout on the parking lot of a convenience store.



Authorities said at least three subjects were struck by gunfire and one of the subjects died at a local hospital.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were released by investigators.



Authorities are working to get surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.