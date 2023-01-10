article

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe no foul play was involved in the death of a baby on Tuesday.

Officials said the baby's death appears to be a natural death.

-------------------

Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died.

Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died.

Authorities are at the family's home in the 13000 block of Cutten Road conducting their investigation.

No other details have been released by authorities.