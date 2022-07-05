HCSO: Man who shot his mother was then shot to death by neighbor

A man who shot his mother was then shot to death by a neighbor at an apartment complex in north Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Highland Cross.

A mother was celebrating Independence Day at the Highland Cross Apartments when her son returned home, supposedly acting erratic and wielding a suspected AK-47.

The sheriff’s office says he began firing many rounds in an apartment with his mother inside. Those rounds hit at least two nearby apartments.

"The mother emerged from the house shortly thereafter. She was bleeding from the face. The male tracked his mother down outside here and was shooting her on her lower extremities when a neighbor arrived with his firearms and shot and killed the son," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the HCSO Homicide Unit.

Authorities say a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle were found on the ground next to the son, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

"Very grateful the good Samaritan acted swiftly, acted, under the circumstances, reacted very well," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said the investigation is in preliminary stages and will be presented to a Harris County grand jury when it is complete.