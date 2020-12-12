Expand / Collapse search

HCSO: Man shot to death in driveway after trip to grocery store with son

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, Dec. 11 around 9 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the 3300 Block of Allington Court in Houston and discovered an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway. 

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was reported the victim and his 16-year-old son just arrived back from the grocery store.

An unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting while the son was taking groceries inside.

Authorities say the suspect fled in a dark color sedan.
 