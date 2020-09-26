HCSO: Man found dead after passerby saw body floating in bayou
HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies reported finding a body on Saturday, Sept. 26.
According to officials, the body was found floating in a bayou in the 470 block of Freeport Street.
Investigators say around 8:30 a.m. a passerby reported seeing a body in the water.
The victim, a black male was retrieved from the bayou around 11:50 a.m.
Sergeant Beall of the Harris County Sheriff's Office offered more details Saturday afternoon:
The man did not have any identification on him but he is described as being over 6-feet-tall, 250 pounds, and in his 20s or 30s.
Harris County is still investigating the scene but they say it doesn't appear that suffered any trauma.