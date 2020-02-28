HCSO: Man driving car dies after crash involving septic truck, Waller ISD bus

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a car has died after a crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and a septic truck.

Deputies are investigating the crash in the 23100 block of FM 2920 and Hunters Creek Way.

According to the sheriff's office, the primary collision was between a Toyota Camry and a septic truck. Officials say the Camry then made "minor contact" with a school bus.

The male driver of the Camry has died.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The roadway is closed for now.