HCSO: Louisiana jail escapee arrested in Harris County; another on the run

article

The sheriff’s office says a Louisiana jail escapee was taken into custody in Harris County, and another remains on the run.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man taken into custody on Tuesday was one of five inmates who escaped from a Louisiana jail in September 2021. Three others had already been captured elsewhere, authorities say.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The sheriff's office says the escapee was wanted for aggravated robberies in Harris County in November and December of 2021. Deputies learned that the wanted suspect was in the 100 block of Hollow Tree.

Authorities say deputies located the suspect, there was a short foot pursuit, and then deputies found him at his apartment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Harris County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned that he was traveling with a codefendant, who also escaped from the Louisiana jail. Authorities were told that he was at a home in the 700 block of Skelton Road.

SWAT was called out to the home on Tuesday night, but the man was not located. The sheriff’s office says they will release the man’s name on Wednesday.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP