HCSO investigating deadly shooting in Humble

article

Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening.



According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 10900 block of Spring Brook Pass.

When deputies arrived, they found the man shot in the street.



Authorities said the man died from his injuries.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Deputies stated that several suspects and a weapon have been secured.



The victim’s name has not been released.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The investigation into the shooting continues.