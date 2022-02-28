HCSO: Fight between brothers ends with 2 men shot in north Harris County

article

Authorities say a fight between brothers ended with two men shot in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Cypress Station.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to investigators, two brothers got into an altercation, and one brother offered to fight the other outside.

Once outside, HCSO says one of the brothers pulled out a pistol and shot his brother. Another bystander was also wounded, authorities say.

The two wounded men were taken to the hospital. Authorities say they are both expected to survive.

One person was detained, and a firearm was recovered, HCSO says.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP