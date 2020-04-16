HCSO: Deputy shot armed suspect multiple times during foot pursuit

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot a suspect multiple times when the suspect displayed a weapon during a foot pursuit in northwest Harris County. The deputy was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 1:50 a.m. Thursday when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle near Sweetwater and Beaver Bend.

Authorities say a male suspect got out of the suspect vehicle and ran away, and a female driver then drove off.

The deputy began to pursue the suspect on foot. The sheriff’s office says at some point the suspect displayed a gun, and the deputy, fearing for his life, fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The suspect was shot multiple times, mainly in the lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

According to HCSO, the suspect has been moved to the ICU and is in critical or serious condition. He is expected to survive.

The deputy, a 5-year veteran, was not injured.

The scene is still under investigation, and deputies are searching for the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says a gun and a bag of what appears to be crystal meth were found at the scene.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video, and any residents in the area with surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

