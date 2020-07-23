HCSO: Authorities encounter gunfire while searching for Montgomery Co. murder suspect

article

Residents are being urged to shelter in place in a Cypress neighborhood after multiple gunshots were fired.



Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, were at a home in search of Montgomery County murder suspect, Christopher Julian, 27, when they encountered gunfire.

Deputies say Julian is suspected of shooting and killing his friend, 27-year-old Samuel Schmitt, in the 33000 block of Kinley Ann Court in Magnolia around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said there have been no reports of injuries, however, the scene remains active.

No additional information has been released.



This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.