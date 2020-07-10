HCPH COVID-19 testing sites close at noon due to heat advisory

article

Harris County Public Health says COVID-19 testing sites will close early Friday due to high temperatures.

Testing site at Bear Creek Park, El Franco Lee Park, La Porte High School and Turner Stadium will close at noon.

Anyone who had an appointment can bring their code on Saturday to get tested. Normal hours will resume on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Harris County Public Health drive-through COVID-19 testing sites require a code that can be obtained through a screening process at https://covcheck.hctx.net/ Find testing sites and hours on Harris County Public Health’s website.

A heat advisory is posted for all of southeast Texas and Houston from noon until 7 p.m. Friday. Heat index temperatures will be from 105 to 110.