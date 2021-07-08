Hazmat spill on several frontage road lanes in northwest Houston causes temporary road closures
article
HOUSTON - A hazmat spill from an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston has resulted in parts of the roads closed off Thursday morning.
Details are limited as the incident is still active, but according to TxDOT, several lanes heading westbound on Beltway 8 North and TC Jester are affected.
As a result, the roads have been closed temporarily while crews work to clean up the spill.
This is a developing story.
