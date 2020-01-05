Have you seen him? 22-year-old Humble man last seen in October

article

Harris County deputies are looking for a 22-year-old man they say has been missing since October.

Deputies say Andre Moten was last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in the 18500 block of Timberforest in Humble.

Moten has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He is described as being 6'2 and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact. HCSO at 713-755-7427, or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 512-424-5074.