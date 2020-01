article

The Manvel Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy they say has been missing since Dec. 26.

David Casanova was last seen at 16 Desert Willow Court with Geena Boutista. Police say they may be together.

Casanova was wearing Hurraches Nike shoes, jeans and a red shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 281-913-4500 or 1st Priority Search and Recovery at 979-402-6020.