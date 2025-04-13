Have you seen Big Boy the tortoise? Reward for beloved missing reptile

The missing 25-pound tortoise

What we know:

Big Boy the tortoise has been known to wander from time to time according to his owners, but this time is different.

Woodrome and her partner have been raising Big Boy for five years. He's a 4-year-old African Sulcata tortoise.

"We came back home and our gate was open," said Woodrome.

He made his way out of the yard of his Eastwood home once or twice, but was always spotted and returned within an hour.

Two losses in one day

The backstory:

Big Boy once roamed the yard under the watch of his friend, Beau, the Cane Corso.

"He's the great guard dog, the best dog there is," said Woodrome.

On Thursday, Woodrome and her partner sadly had to say goodbye to Beau, "Thursday morning we had to put him down," said Woodrome.

The same day, Big Boy disappeared.

"He [Beau] just guarded our house. So, the same day that he's not in the backyard is the day our tortoise is gone and no one has seen him," she said.

They came home from a hard day to an empty yard and no sign of Big Boy.

Reward for information

What you can do:

"I miss him," said Brielle, Woodrome's six-year-old daughter.

Woodrome says Big Boy is a big part of their life, and they simply want him home.

"It's not just an animal, he's a pet and family member to us at this point," she said.

She and her partner are offering a reward for Big Boy's safe return. If you have any information, contact them at 504-338-0533.