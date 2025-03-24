Has tipping culture gone too far? | TELL 26 poll

Tipping Americans are fed up with seeing a "tipping screen" after nearly every transaction they make.

That's according to a new survey from "WalletHub".

Nine in 10 Americans think the tipping culture has gotten out of control.

Are you against tipping culture?

The survey found about had of Americans say they left tips because of social pressure instead of receiving good service.

The survey adds about three in five Americans think businesses are replacing employee salaries with customer tips.