Hartwick Road shooting: Woman shot by alleged stalker, boyfriend runs suspect over

The Brief A woman was shot outside her home in north Harris County by her alleged stalker while returning home from church. The woman's boyfriend, who was following her home, ran the suspect over after seeing him trying to run. Harris County officials say the victim and suspect were both hospitalized and are expected to survive.



A woman was shot by her alleged stalker who was then run over by her boyfriend all while she was returning from church, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Woman shot, suspect ran over in north Harris County

What we know:

Lieutenant Berry reports the scene began around 9:37 p.m. when officers were called to a shooting on Hartwick Road near the intersection of Aldine Westfield Road in the Lindale Farms neighborhood.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a woman had been returning home from church when she called to report someone was in her yard. Lt. Berry said the person in the yard had been stalking the woman for several days.

The suspect shot at the female while she was still in her vehicle. Authorities say the gunshot went through her shoulder and out the back.

According to Lt. Berry, the woman's boyfriend had been following behind her and when he saw the suspect leaving the scene, he ran the suspect over with his vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in surgery. The suspect

What we don't know:

It is unconfirmed at this time what charges will be filed in relation to this case.

The victim and suspect have not yet been identified.