Harris Health to close all outpatient clinics through Monday due to winter storm

The Brief Harris Health is closing all outpatient clinics from 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday due to a severe winter storm. Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals remain open for emergencies, though public visitation ends at 2 p.m. Saturday. Impacted patients have been notified and will be contacted later to reschedule their missed appointments.



Harris Health will close all outpatient and clinic facilities beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, as southeast Texas braces for a severe winter storm.

The closures, which affect all Ambulatory Care Services, will remain in effect through Monday, Jan. 26. Health officials said the decision was made to ensure the safety of both patients and staff during the forecasted period of "extreme" subfreezing temperatures and potential ice accumulation.

Patients with scheduled appointments during the closure period have already been notified and will be contacted later regarding rescheduling options.

Hospital operations and visitation

While outpatient clinics are closing, Harris Health’s primary hospitals—Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson—will remain fully operational. Both facilities will maintain 24-hour emergency medical services throughout the duration of the storm.

However, officials are restricting access for the public. Patient visitation will end at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. Any exceptions to this policy must be reviewed and approved by the hospitals’ House Supervisors.

List of temporarily closed locations

The following facilities will close at 4 p.m. Saturday and are expected to remain closed through Monday:

Health Centers Acres Home, Aldine, Baytown, Casa de Amigos, Cypress, Danny Jackson, El Franco Lee, Gulfgate, Martin Luther King Jr., Northwest, Pediatric and Adolescent (C.E. Odom and Pasadena), Settegast, Squatty Lyons, Strawberry, and Vallbona.

Same Day & Urgent Care Sareen ClinicSunset Heights ClinicUrgent Care at Outpatient CenterUrgent Care at Strawberry Health Center

Specialty FacilitiesBen Taub TowerHarris Health Dental CenterOutpatient CenterQuentin MeaseRehabilitation Services at Fournace PlaceSmith ClinicAmbulatory Surgical Center at LBJ