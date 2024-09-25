The Brief The Opportunity Center in Harris County is providing at-risk youth with the opportunity to turn their lives around and achieve success. Students who have participated in the program have shared their stories of overcoming challenges and achieving their goals. The Opportunity Center is making a positive impact on the community by helping young people break the cycle of crime and violence.



The Opportunity Center is redefining what's possible for young people in the juvenile justice system in Harris County. Students like Geronimo Ramirez and Hudson Risch.

Geronimo was kicked out of Klein ISD. But once he got sober, he wanted to make a change.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Harris County's Opportunity Center: Reimagining juvenile justice

"I was genuinely facing a huge battle with addiction because that’s really what got me my charges. I was tired of feeling like the black sheep in my family. I was tired, and always feeling like I was letting people around me down. I want people, I want people to look at me and be proud," says Ramirez.

Hudson was also in and out of the system and just needed someone to be there, to help, and offer stability, support, and a second chance.

"Some of the friends that I was hanging out with were not a good influence on me, and It was kind of difficult for me to take myself out of the big hole I dug myself into. But I didn’t give up, that's one thing I didn’t do. I spoke with a member of the Opportunity Center and I registered myself. Before that, I got kicked out of my house, although I didn’t have a house. I had a home, which was here."

Hudson got his GED, completed an internship, is now employed at the Opportunity Center, and has dreams of owning his own company.

"I envision having my own office with all of my employees, and I just have an office watching over them with my shirt, and designs, and I would like to warehouse, and like I said previously, an empire."

Geronimo Ramirez is on a new path as well. He completed his GED and learned the ins and outs of becoming a good mechanic from his teacher, Gregory Longoria.

"Meeting him really changed my life and for the better. He is honestly a nice, genuine guy," says Ramirez.

Gregory Longoria shares his expertise as a mechanic - and his experience as a troubled teen.

"I know exactly what they’re going through. My father was always gone. He was in prison and then as soon as he came back, I thought I had my dad again. His brother went to prison, and then my father went right back for a long time, and is still there."

He turned his life around after a pivotal moment with his daughter.

"The last time I got in trouble, my daughter saw me through Harris County glass. She was about nine months. She couldn’t touch me, her eyes got watery, wondering why she couldn’t touch her dad."

Gregory is now the owner of Quick Slick mobile mechanics and Geronimo is one of his employees. It's given him a newfound purpose.

"I have a lot more responsibilities now, but it also feels good to be able to be relied on."

A lesson in resiliency and redemption in Harris County, and it all started with an opportunity.

"I live by this quote, ‘it is not the destination, but the journey that gets you there,’ and them being there for the support and providing resources, it really helps out," says Risch.