Harris County's eviction crisis worsening despite billions of dollars in aid

A new year and new month begin Saturday, and we all know what that means: the rent is due again.

Nearly two years into the pandemic and after billions of dollars in aid, the eviction crisis is getting worse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eviction filings are on the rise in Harris Co., but more assistance is available

Since the CDC eviction moratorium started in September 2020, eviction filings in Harris County averaged about 2382 a month, according to data from January Advisors. Since the moratorium ended July 31, 2021, eviction filings in Harris County shot up to an average of 3909 a month.

"How am I going feed my kids?" wonders Juventino Castillo. "How am I going to have money to get gas to go to work?"

MORE: CDC's COVID-19 eviction moratorium blocked by Supreme Court

Castillo worries about his wife and two daughters. He says their family was hit hard when his work hours were cut during the pandemic.

"The bills at this point are piled up," said Castillo."I went to seek help through Texas Rent Relief."

But Castillo says he learned his relief was paid to the wrong party, and hasn't been able to get it straightened out. He worries his family will start the new year facing eviction.

"It shouldn't have to get that far," he said. "I shouldn't have to go through that and have an eviction on my record."

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Attorney Benjamin Daily with Lone Star Legal Aid says eviction cases are growing.

"Our firm has been doing eviction defense for 40 years now and the cases we’re seeing are the highest it has ever been," said Daily. "We’re seeing an increase in cases, and we expect to see that through 2022."

A Harris County Justice of the Peace tells us evictions move forward for various reasons, sometimes tenants don't qualify for aid, don't apply, misuse the funds, and sometimes, he says, assistance payments are delayed by an overwhelmed system.

Though Daily says he sees most assistance paid quickly.

"The rental assistance agencies pay them out after they’re provided, which is generally two weeks," said Daily.

Texas Rent Relief applications are closed and its website reports 95% of $1,995,888,421 in federal aid has been paid out.

RELATED: Family says they were evicted despite rental assistance payment

The Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program says it has limited funds remaining. However, data from January Advisors shows the eviction crisis goes deeper than the pandemic, as eviction filings in Harris County were higher before the pandemic started. Which begs the question: is more rental assistance needed?

"If rental assistance goes away tomorrow, we are going to see a lot more people evicted," said Daily.

As 2022 begins, Castillo says he struggles with whether to try to pay the rent or growing utility bills.

"My kids won’t have hot water. My kids won’t have light. I’m stuck in between what to do for my family," Castillo said.

We asked Texas Rent Relief to look into Castillo's case.

For tenants facing evictions, while the Houston Harris County Emergency Rental Aid says it has limited funds available, it encourages tenants and landlords to apply anyway in case more funds become available.

RELATED: Houston-Harris County rent aid offers back-up eviction moratorium

Texas Rent Relief lists other rental assistance funds still available.

Tenants who qualify can also still get free legal help through the Eviction Defense Coalition. It has even provided some attorneys at Justice of the Peace courts. Tenants who arrive for court hearings may be able to talk with a lawyer on site.

"There's a lot of frustration and despair, but there are success stories," said Daily. "Generally, when we see people go in with an attorney, they tend to be more successful in getting judgments in their favor or the case dismissed, or even getting the time they need to move out, than people who aren't getting representation."

Experts also encourage you to stay in communication with your landlord and keep records of efforts to pay any rent.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP