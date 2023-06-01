article

Chalk this one up under unusual! A Harris County woman reported to authorities that she received something you wouldn't normally receive in the mail.

On Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the 4000 block of Spring Stuebner Road in reference to a meet the citizen type call.

When deputies arrived, a woman told authorities that she received a package in the mail containing a white powdery substance.

Authorities said the contents of the package was a half a kilo of cocaine.

The woman stated that she was unfamiliar with the shipper or the location out of state where it was shipped from.