Harris County woman Maria Del Rosio reported missing in Postwood neighborhood
article
Authorities are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman in north Harris County.
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Maria Del Rosio has been missing since 5 a.m. Thursday. She goes by "Rosie".
Authorities say she left a home on Crooked Post Road, in Postwood, on foot.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink bottoms.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Precinct 4’s dispatch at (281)376-3472 or 911 immediately.