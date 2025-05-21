Family grieves man found dead inside a box in north Harris County

The Brief A wife is grieving her husband's death after Harris County authorities say he was found in a box. Authorities charged Steven Eberly with murder. Luis Enrique Silva Mendez' family is pushing for justice and answers.



A woman tells FOX 26 her husband left for work and never came home. Authorities say he was found dead inside a box at the home where he was hired to do contracting work along Tim Allen Court in Harris County last week.

What they're saying:

The family says the victim is 57-year-old Luis Enrique Silva Mendez.

His wife, Orfilia Sara Lopez, said Luis was a contractor and was hired to do some work inside a home last Friday. But she didn’t know that would be the last time she would see her husband alive.

"On Friday at 7 AM, he went to drop off the kids at school. That was the last time I saw him. I just remember he gave me a kiss in a big hug and I hugged him back, and he said he loved me very much. He said to take care of myself and to take care of the kids and that he missed me a lot. Those were his last words that day at 7:30 in the morning," said Lopez, Luis' wife. "The only thing I have now is the good memories we had together for the past nine years."

Around 11:30 Friday morning, the wife says she got a call from investigators that her husband was found dead.

‘I was left alone'

What's next:

Authorities charged Steven Eberly with murder.

Investigators say Eberly asked another man to help him move furniture out of his home when that man saw a body in one of the boxes. Police were alerted shortly after.

Mendez' wife said she wants justice for her husband.

"I ask for justice. I don't want him to go free because I was left alone with my four children. He was a home provider. I don't want it to happen to someone else, and then they would end up the way I did: Destroyed. Something I will never be able to get back. It will never be easy. That's why I ask for justice," said Lopez.

At last check, Eberly remains behind bars. His bond is set for more than $2 million dollars and is expected back in court next month.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to figure out how, when, and why Luis Mendez was killed.