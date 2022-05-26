Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Harris County

A teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in west Harris County on Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway in the 7000 block of Pavilion.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen, possibly 16 years old, was outside a residence meeting with someone.

The sheriff says there may have been an altercation, and shots were fired.

The teen was transported to the hospital by Life Flight.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects fled in a black, 4-door sedan.