Harris County Tax Collector reminding property owners to pay 2023 taxes

The Harris County Tax Collector is reminding property owners that the last day to pay 2023 property taxes is this Wednesday.

Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on February 1.

Property tax payments can be made by cash, check, money order or credit card.

All Harris County Tax Office locations will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Property tax payments are usually due on January 31 of the following tax year.