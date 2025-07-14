Harris County SWAT: Man believed to be barricaded inside Burger King

Harris County SWAT were called to a Burger King restaurant in Harris County after reports of a possible barricaded suspect.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies reported to 603 FM-1960 near the North Freeway after getting a call for service.

When they arrived, two males were seen inside the Burger King, officials said. One person has been detained, and the second male is believed to be barricaded inside.

No other information has been made available at this time.