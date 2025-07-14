Expand / Collapse search

Harris County SWAT: Man believed to be barricaded inside Burger King

Published  July 14, 2025 8:19am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County SWAT were called to a Burger King restaurant in Harris County after reports of a possible barricaded suspect.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies reported to 603 FM-1960 near the North Freeway after getting a call for service.

When they arrived, two males were seen inside  the Burger King, officials said. One person has been detained, and the second male is believed to be barricaded inside.

No other information has been made available at this time.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via X

Crime and Public Safety