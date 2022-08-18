Authorities opened fire on suspect who pointed weapon at them: constable's office

article

A suspect at a Harris County motel pointed a weapon at authorities, who then opened fire, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says. The suspect is dead.

There is a large law enforcement response at the Frontier Inn in the 16500 block of the North Freeway, the constable’s office says.

Officials say constables responded to a call at the location about a weapons disturbance. When they arrived, the constable’s office says the male suspect pointed a weapon at the deputies, and they fired their weapons.

North Vista Drive near the location is shut down. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.