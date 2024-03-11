An 18-year-old man charged in a 2022 crash that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested on new charges, officials say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says they arrested Destin Quintero on Monday for two warrants for the charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Destin Quintero (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

Records show Quintero was initially charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death in connection to the crash on Nov. 19, 2022.

According to the constable’s office, Quintero is alleged to have been driving a stolen vehicle and caused a head-on collision in the 15000 block of Cypress Rosehill Road. The driver of the other vehicle died in the crash and a passenger was injured.

The constable’s office says investigators continued looking into the case, and a grand jury was provided with more information that led to two felony charges – aggravated assault and murder – being added to the indictment on March 1.

"Destin Quintero was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. His total bond was set at $65,000.00 out of the 486th District Court," Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.