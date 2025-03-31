Harris County suspect accused of using gun to rob woman at Chase Bank drive-thru ATM

The suspect in an aggravated robbery was arrested after holding a woman at gunpoint on Friday in east Houston.

Robbery at Chase Bank drive-thru ATM

The backstory:

Matthew Johnson, 25, was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials were called to the Chase Bank at 13706 East Freeway after receiving reports a man, now known as Johnson, had approached a woman while she was using the drive-thru ATM and used a gun to rob her.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found Johnson, who matched the description given by the complainant. He attempted to flee from authorities, but after a short pursuit he was apprehended.

Harris County officials recovered the gun used during the robbery.

More victims came forward to say they were also robbed by Johnson while withdrawing money from the ATM.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-222-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).