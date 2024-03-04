A 13-year-old Harris County boy was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother on Sunday, officials say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 21100 block of Gosling Road and learned that a 14-year-old boy had been stabbed by his younger brother.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he had three stab wounds.

The juvenile suspect reportedly fled on foot before deputies arrived, but they later apprehended him.

According to the constable’s office, the 13-year-old brother was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been identified due to his age.