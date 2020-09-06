Harris County siblings found safe after being reported missing

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two children who were reported missing have been found safe.

On Sunday, authorities asked for the public’s help locating Martha Velasquez Cruz, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz.

They had last been seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Early Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said both children had been located and are safe.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS